CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Prescott

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0cbpn2ET00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prescott. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PRESCOTT, AR
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

Prescott, AR
117
Followers
596
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy