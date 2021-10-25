Daily Weather Forecast For Prescott
PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
