Daily Weather Forecast For Whitmore Lake
WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
