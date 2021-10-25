CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkton, NC

Parkton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Parkton (NC) Weather Channel
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PARKTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpmhB600

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Parkton, NC
103
Followers
602
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy