Parkton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARKTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
