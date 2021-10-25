CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

Monday rain in Lowell: Ideas to make the most of it

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LOWELL, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lowell Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cbpluRW00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

