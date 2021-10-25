Stony Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 33 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



