Weather Forecast For Crestline

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 51 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



