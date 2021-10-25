CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, CA

Weather Forecast For Crestline

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cbpj0KB00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

