4-Day Weather Forecast For Caldwell
CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
