CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

Plymouth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpibju00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plymouth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PLYMOUTH, NC
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth, NC
136
Followers
604
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy