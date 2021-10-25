CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Quarryville? Jump on it!

(QUARRYVILLE, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in Quarryville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quarryville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cbpiMh700

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quarryville (PA) Weather Channel

Quarryville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(QUARRYVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quarryville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
