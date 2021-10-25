CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, AR

Newport Daily Weather Forecast

Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cbpTcE400

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

