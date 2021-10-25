Newport Daily Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
