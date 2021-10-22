CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney, Amal Clooney saved their marriage by spending more time with each other?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s marriage was rumored to be falling apart for years. But Star recently claimed that George Clooney and Amal managed to fix their issues and they didn’t have to do anything grand. The A-listers simply made the conscious effort to spend more time with each other.

Read Also: George Clooney Planning Move To Bachelor Pad Amid Fights With Amal?

“Instead of partying with his pals, George now makes Amal his first priority. He’s been wining and dining with her. He’s even organizing a surprise vacation to the Alps over the Christmas holiday,” the source said.

Prior to this, the Clooneys, allegedly, had issues with regard to their busy schedules and living arrangements. “They went a whole month without seeing each other. And when they finally met up, George was constantly looking at his phone.

Read Also: George and Amal Clooney go glam for a fancy Italian dinner with family

They got into a fight… George wanted to live in Los Angeles, but Amal insisted on staying in the UK with the twins. It created a divide,” the source said.

After George and Amal got into heated arguments over the same things again and again, the couple realized that they needed to do something.

Read Also: George and Amal Clooney celebrate a happy family occasion with their twins

“George let her know that he’d do anything to keep her – including lessening his workload, attending once-a-week couples therapy, and planning family vacations,” the source said.

This isn’t the first time that George Clooney and Amal’s marriage was rumored to be falling apart. In March, Globe claimed that George became so desperate to be away from his wife after the human rights lawyer grounded him.

Read Also: Amal Clooney dislikes Julia Roberts due to her chemistry with George Clooney

“He’s ready to break free after being grounded for so long. George has given up so much to please Amal. Everything from riding motorcycles to drinking with his buddies. Now, the fear is he could slip back into those bad habits without her watching him like a hawk,” the source said.

However, almost an entire year has passed but there’s still no proof that Amal grounded her husband ever. And there’s no reason for her to do so.

Read Also: George Clooney does the Laundry, takes care of his Kids unlike Amal Clooney

The tabloid’s recent claims about the Clooneys fixing their marriage after it almost fell apart are not accurate either. George Clooney and Amal are happily married to each other.

Comments / 42

anon
4d ago

My marriage was saved by spending as much time apart as possible. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(11)
26
LaVera Kennison
4d ago

She tries to be all that.. like dressing a piece of wood....something odd about her/him

Reply(3)
13
Sassy1234
3d ago

I wouldn't want to spend time with that political crab

Reply(2)
19
