CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Stock of Local Biopharmaceutical Company Takes a Dive After Disappointing Trial for Its Lead Therapy

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSp5r_0cZOWU0Y00
Image via Pexels.

Malvern-based Galera Therapeutics’ stock fell by more than 70 percent after the biopharmaceutical firm announced that its cancer drug candidate did not meet its primary endpoint during late-stage clinical testing, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company’s lead experimental cancer therapy, GC4419, is being developed as a treatment for severe oral mucositis in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer who are undergoing radiotherapy.

Following the announcement, Galera stock opened down 73 percent on Tuesday to $2 per share and closed down 70 percent at $2.25 per share.

“While the data, as in previous trials, showed reductions in the incidence, duration, and severity of (severe oral mucositis), we are surprised and disappointed that the trial did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint,” said Galera CEO Dr. Mel Sorensen.

He added that while the company is currently evaluating the next steps for the program, “we remain committed to our goal of transforming radiotherapy in cancer treatment with our selective dismutase mimetics.”

The company’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is currently in mid-stage clinical testing as an augment to radiation therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read more about Galera Therapeutics in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MONTCO.Today

Bryn Mawr’s Main Line Classical Academy Merges Classical Training with Scientific Rigor

Emsi Burning Glass CEO Matt Sigelman at Main Line Classical Academy in Bryn Mawr.Image via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Emsi Burning Glass CEO Matt Sigelman has turned his belief that better training is needed for jobs across the economy into a Bryn Mawr school steeped in the wisdom of the Ancient World, writes Christine M. Johnson-Hall for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
BRYN MAWR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Head And Neck Cancer#Radiation Therapy#Pexels#Galera Therapeutics#Gc4419#Galera Ceo Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy