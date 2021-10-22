CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Retiring in Pennsylvania, Part 1: The Upsides

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWbO9_0cZOEkgM00
Pennsylvania has numerous aspects that appeal to retirees.Image by Harli Martin at Unsplash.

Over two million retirees call Pennsylvania their home in their golden years. Retirepedia tallied 10 factors that contributed to why they chose to spend their retiring years here.

Cost of Living/Housing

Overall, the cost of living in Pennsylvania is eight percent less than the national average, driven mostly by the fact cost of housing is 25 percent below the national average.

Tax Breaks

Pennsylvanian retirees are afforded tax-free status on retirement income and partial rebates on their property taxes. 

Decent Healthcare

Overall, Pennsylvania is ranked No. 12 in the nation for best healthcare and No. 9 in the nation for hospital safety.

Low Crime Rates in the Suburbs

Pennsylvania has nearly 300 cities with near-zero violent and property crime each year.

Access to the Great Outdoors

Pennsylvania has nearly 17 million acres of forested land, 85,000 miles of rivers, and thousands of lakes. Opportunities for camping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are abundant.

Sports

Pennsylvanians take their sports — as in viewing, not necessarily playing — very seriously.

The Keystone state has teams in every major professional sports league: baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and soccer.

At the collegiate level, it has 14 universities fielding teams in the NCAA Division I across all major team sports.

Food and Drink

From locally crafted ice cream to beer to pretzels to cheesesteaks, the Commonwealth is a culinary treasure.

Top-Rated Town: Chesterbrook

National rankings have long sung the praises of Chesterbrook:

  • #1 Best Places to Live
  • #1 Best Places to Raise a Family
  • #1 Best Suburbs to Live
  • #1 Best Suburbs to Raise a Family
  • Top 15 percent Best Places to Retire

Winter Sports

Pennsylvania is home to 22 ski resorts, and when snow covers local hiking trails, residents bring out snowmobiles, cross-country skis, and even dog sleds.

The lakes that offer excellent summertime fishing continue to produce a variety of species under the ice.

History

Pennsylvania is home to 19 national parks, many of which are centered on the state’s rich history, including Valley Forge National Historical Park.

More about the benefits of retiring in Pennsylvania is at Retirepedia.

Comments / 5

Related
MONTCO.Today

Gov. Wolf Selects WCU Prof to Represent PA Redistricting Advisory Council at Public Listening Session

John J. Kennedy.Image via West Chester University. John J. Kennedy, a West Chester University professor of political science and an expert in legislative redistricting, is one of six individuals selected by Gov. Tom Wolf for the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council, a group tasked with ensuring integrity and fairness when Pennsylvania’s congressional map is redrawn.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Working for the Greater Good: Why Consider a Nonprofit Job?

Since our founding in 1887, Malvern Bank has been a growing, profit-making financial institution. We have provided valuable banking and investing services to individuals and businesses along Philadelphia’s Main Line and, more recently, to clients in Delaware, northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. So, why do we talk...
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Do You Know Pennsylvania’s Most Misspelled Word?

When it comes to food, Pennsylvanians feel the need to get it right. We love our food. But…not many of us know how to spell our beloved PA foods. Google Trends dubbed “sauerkraut” and dozens of other hard-to-spell words as America’s Most Misspelled Words in honor of a National Spelling Bee, according to a report in The Washington Post by Travis M. Andrews.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

4 Crozer Hospitals Up for Sale in Nearby Delco

The for-profit owner of Crozer Health’s four Delaware County hospitals has put them up for sale, according to four industry sources, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., the Los Angeles company that has owned the hospitals since 2016, did not immediately respond to a request...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Retirement Income#Living Housing Overall#Decent Healthcare Overall#Lowcrime Rates#Pennsylvanians#The Ncaa Division#Commonwealth#Chesterbrook National
MONTCO.Today

Equestrian-Friendly Malvern Bank Sponsors Exhibitors Lounge at 2021 Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Malvern Bank, National Association has joined forces with the law firm Greenberg Traurig to sponsor the exhibitors lounge at the 2021 Pennsylvania National Horse Show. Held Oct. 14-23 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show hosts the country’s top competitors in one of the largest indoor horse shows. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Former Harleysville Group Headquarters Acquired by Malvern-Based Developer for $10.5 Million

Malvern-based E. Kahn Development has acquired the former Harleysville Group headquarters in Montgomery County. It bought the site from Broadstone Net Lease for $10.5 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 241,688-square-foot building was constructed in 1950 and sits on a 48.7-acre plot. According to property records,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Unemployment Updates You Need to Know

The Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, is attributed to saying, “There is nothing permanent except change.” People change jobs, not always on their terms. Mergers and acquisitions are happening, and businesses are starting, closing, downsizing, and restructuring. There are COVID issues, and there is The Great Resignation and more. Change in the world of work is constant, especially with five generations currently in the workforce.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Housing
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy