Bolivar, TN

Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMv3Ox00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

