Johnston, SC

Johnston is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

 4 days ago

(JOHNSTON, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Johnston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Johnston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cZMupHR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

