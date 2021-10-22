4-Day Weather Forecast For Plain City

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.