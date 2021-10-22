CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Plain City

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMuE3u00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plain City, OH
