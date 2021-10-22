4-Day Weather Forecast For Plain City
PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0