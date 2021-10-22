CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aragon, GA

Friday sun alert in Aragon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Aragon (GA) Weather Channel
Aragon (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(ARAGON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aragon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aragon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cZMtxNS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Aragon (GA) Weather Channel

Aragon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aragon: Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26:
ARAGON, GA
Aragon (GA) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Aragon — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ARAGON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aragon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ARAGON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aragon, GA
Aragon (GA) Weather Channel

Aragon (GA) Weather Channel

Aragon, GA
176
Followers
599
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy