Daily Weather Forecast For Doniphan

DONIPHAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.