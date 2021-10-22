Daily Weather Forecast For Doniphan
DONIPHAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0