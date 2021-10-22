CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMsi8K00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

