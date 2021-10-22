4-Day Weather Forecast For Webster

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

WEBSTER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMoY7600

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

