Hayesville Weather Forecast
HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
