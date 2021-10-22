CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senoia, GA

Take advantage of Friday sun in Senoia

Senoia (GA) Weather Channel
Senoia (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SENOIA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Senoia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMkxqJ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Senoia (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Senoia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Senoia: Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly
SENOIA, GA
Senoia (GA) Weather Channel

Senoia (GA) Weather Channel

Senoia, GA
137
Followers
604
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy