Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Richlands

(RICHLANDS, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richlands:

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



