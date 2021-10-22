CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganfield, KY

Morganfield Daily Weather Forecast

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cZMkZqz00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Morganfield

(MORGANFIELD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MORGANFIELD, KY
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
146
Followers
603
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy