Morganfield Daily Weather Forecast
MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
