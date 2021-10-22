CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Cassatt

 4 days ago

CASSATT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

