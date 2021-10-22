CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Friday rain in Braddock: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(BRADDOCK, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Braddock Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Braddock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cZMkEYy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday,
Sun forecast for Braddock — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BRADDOCK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Braddock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
