Friday rain in Braddock: Ideas to make the most of it

(BRADDOCK, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Braddock Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Braddock:

Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.