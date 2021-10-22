CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuckey, TN

Chuckey Daily Weather Forecast

Chuckey (TN) Weather Channel
Chuckey (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CHUCKEY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cZMk4ox00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Chuckey (TN) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Chuckey — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHUCKEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chuckey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
