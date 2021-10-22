Chuckey Daily Weather Forecast
CHUCKEY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
