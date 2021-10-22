Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(SANDSTON, VA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sandston Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sandston:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



