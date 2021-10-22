CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkview, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cZMk1Am00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview, WV
137
Followers
603
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy