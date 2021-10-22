4-Day Weather Forecast For Quarryville

QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.