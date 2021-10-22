CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, AR

Weather Forecast For Booneville

 4 days ago

BOONEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cZMjnIU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Thursday sun alert in Booneville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BOONEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Booneville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
