4-Day Weather Forecast For Mora
MORA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
