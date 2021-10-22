CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mora

MORA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMbRXi00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain and snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

