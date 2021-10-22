Cloudy forecast for Ware? Jump on it!

(WARE, MA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ware Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ware:

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



