Cottonwood Daily Weather Forecast
COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, October 24
Heavy rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
