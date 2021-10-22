Cottonwood Daily Weather Forecast

COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 57 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.