Cottonwood, CA

Cottonwood Daily Weather Forecast

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cZMRr0Y00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

