Manchester United: Solskjaer says Cristiano Ronaldo answered critics with winner against Atalanta

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo crowned another sensational Manchester United comeback in the Champions League to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side top of...

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Late Cristiano Ronaldo header completes stunning Manchester United comeback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings did it again as Cristiano Ronaldo secured Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory in a breathless Champions League clash with Atalanta. There was intense scrutiny on the 1999 treble hero and his players heading into the Group F encounter after Saturday’s embarrassing loss at Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United need time to adapt - Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Old Trafford side need time to adapt after an inconsistent start to the season. United are sixth in the Premier League and five points off leaders Chelsea after collecting just one point from their last three top-flight games. They host rivals Liverpool on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It's the formation that's been bad, 4-2-4... you are going to get absolutely DESTROYED with that': Paul Scholes critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics after Manchester United's woeful first-half against Atalanta

Paul Scholes has taken aim at the two-man midfield in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's formation, claiming it leaves Manchester United susceptible to being 'absolutely destroyed' following their woeful first half against Atalanta. United found themselves two goals down at half time of their crunch Champions League Group F fixture at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United Rumors: Club Performed Worse Since Cristiano Ronaldo Arrived

Manchester United is in dire need of change amidst its poor run of form, and the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is being blamed for the club’s misfortunes. As reported by Goal, the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar tends to remain behind and watch the opposing team’s defenders zip the ball through the Manchester United front line before ending up in the possession of their finest strikers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United ‘will take time’ to adapt to summer season signings however trophies are nonetheless doable

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he and his new Manchester United teammates want time to adapt to one another, however he believes trophies are nonetheless doable this season. The all-time footballing legend returned to the membership in spectacular style this summer season, and has since began proper the place he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo 'asked fellow Manchester United stars whether they were ASHAMED during fiery half-time interval' with Atalanta 2-0 up... before going on to score match-winning goal

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly let loose during Manchester United's recent half-time interval against Atalanta and gave his new team-mates both barrels in a verbal tirade. United made a shock start to the Champions League home fixture and quickly found themselves 2-0 behind at Old Trafford, much to Ronaldo's fury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unknown weakness, revealed by his Manchester United teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United co-star and compatriot Bruno Fernandes has divulged one thing he’s terrible at, and it has nothing to do with soccer. Throughout his stellar career, Cristiano Ronaldo has never let any adversity slow him down. At 36, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still bagging goals and he currently has six for Manchester United across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo involved in skirmish with Liverpool players during Manchester United loss

Cristiano Ronaldo got into a spat with Liverpool players during Manchester United’s disastrous 5-0 loss in their Premier League match on Sunday. While Manchester United was down 3-0, Ronaldo had the ball stolen away from him by Liverpool defender Curtis Jones. The Liverpool player had Ronaldo’s leg wrapped around him and he fell down. As Jones was down, Ronaldo kicked the ball, which was near Jones’ groin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ref Watch: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo lucky not to suffer same fate as Paul Pogba, says Dermot Gallagher

In the latest edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher runs the rule over the weekend's big incidents and asks whether Cristiano Ronaldo should have followed Paul Pogba from the field in Manchester United's humbling defeat to Liverpool... Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool. REFEREE: Anthony Taylor. INCIDENT: Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
What is going wrong with Manchester United and will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stay?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense scrutiny after Manchester United were ripped apart by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday.Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick completed a 5-0 victory that leaves the Old Trafford giants at a crossroads.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for United this season.What happened against Liverpool?A meek, error-riddled United performance allowed bitter rivals Liverpool to secure their biggest win on enemy territory. It was, as left-back Luke Shaw said, a result that had been coming and could have been worse had Liverpool kept their foot on the hosts’ throat after Paul Pogba was sent off....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Diogo Jota explains how Liverpool thrashed Man United following ‘perfect’ start

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota identified his side’s “perfect start” as a key factor in their huge win over Manchester United on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp’s side went two goals up inside 13 minutes, with Jota turning home a superb low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.The visitors would then go on to net twice more before half-time before eventually running out 5-0 winners in one of the most remarkable results in Premier League history.And Jota believes it was that fast start that proved decisive in Liverpool setting them on their way to an inspired win.Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s hard to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

