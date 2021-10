Perhaps the only way to beat the best is to be the best. The St. Louis Cardinals were not the best team in the National League Central this past season, but that’s mostly beside the point. They’ve been the single most potent franchise in the Midwest for decades, the club that the Cincinnati Reds have long been chasing with futility, the club that won 17 games in a row to claim a playoff spot this year and fired their manager at season’s end because it still wasn’t good enough.

