Premier League

Newcastle urges fans to not to wear 'Middle East-inspired head coverings' at matches

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle have asked fans celebrating the club's Saudi-backed takeover not to wear Arab-style clothing for matches in case it causes offence to others. Dozens...

KEYT

Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle says a fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after requiring emergency medical treatment that led to a 20-minute suspension of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room as the crowd was informed of the game being paused. The supporter continued to receive treatment in the stands before being wheeled away by the side of the field to applause in the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle ask fans not to wear Arab-style clothing after Saudi takeover

London (AFP) – Newcastle have asked fans celebrating the club’s Saudi-backed takeover not to wear Arab-style clothing to matches in case it causes offence. Some supporters wore traditional robes and others donned headdresses for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, the Magpies’ first game under their new owners. The £305...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle striker Wilson urges fans to stick with them: It's a new era

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has urged fans to stick with them after defeat to Tottenham. Wilson returned from a four-game injury lay-off to open the scoring with his third goal of the campaign against Tottenham on Sunday, but ended up on the losing side as the visitors emerged with a 3-2 win on the Magpies' big day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum Wilson urges Newcastle fans to remain loyal in bid for Premier league win

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has urged fans still awaiting a first Premier League win of the season to stick with their team as they attempt to halt their slide. Wilson returned from a four-game injury lay-off to open the scoring with his third goal of the campaign against Tottenham on Sunday, but ended up on the losing side as the visitors emerged with a 3-2 win on the Magpies’ big day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

New owners ask Newcastle United fans not to wear Arab dress

Newcastle United fans have been asked not to wear Arab headdresses and robes in tribute to the new Saudi-backed owners as it could cause offence. Jubilant fans, overjoyed at the thought of the club becoming major players in the Premier League again with a war chest to buy new players, donned fake Arab garb at St James’ Park on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newcastle fans urged to drop 'culturally offensive' Arab headdresses

Kick It Out is urging Newcastle United fans to refrain from wearing mock headdresses, following the club’s recent takeover. During Sunday’s home loss to Spurs – Newcastle’s first game under new ownership – a huge number of supporters were spotted wearing Arab head coverings.
WORLD
The Independent

Newcastle United give ‘guidance on matchday attire’ after fans’ head coverings ‘gesture’ at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United have sent a message to supporters, asking them to dress as they normally would when attending football matches after a number of Magpies fans attended the weekend match wearing Arabic-inspired garments as a “welcoming” gesture to the new owners.Following the conclusion of the long-running takeover saga, which was completed during the international break, the club’s first match under new ownership came against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.While the Magpies ultimately suffered defeat - which hastened the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday - there was unquestionably an air of optimism among supporters, several of whom opted to don...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newcastle tell fans to STOP wearing 'culturally inappropriate' Saudi Arabia 'fancy dress' at matches 'if they wouldn't normally' after dozens donned home-made keffiyehs to pay tribute to new owners

Newcastle have asked fans not to wear Arabic dress or costumes after hundreds sported tea towels on their heads during Sunday's defeat by Tottenham at St James' Park. As Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday, the FA and Kick It Out were alarmed by the spectacle, with the equality and inclusion group contacting the club to express their concerns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newcastle backtrack over fans wearing 'culturally inappropriate' Arab attire

Newcastle United have backtracked on a previous statement that asked fans to refrain from wearing outfits or head coverings inspired by traditional Arabic attire at games as it could be interpreted as "culturally inappropriate." In a statement on Saturday, Newcastle said those who wished to wear "appropriate culturally-inspired clothing" could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
