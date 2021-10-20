4-Day Weather Forecast For Worcester

WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.