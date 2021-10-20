Central Weather Forecast
CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 13 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Snow
- High 27 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 29 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0