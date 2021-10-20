Jump on Fosston’s cloudy forecast today

(FOSSTON, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fosston Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fosston:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 47 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.