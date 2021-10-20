CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

A rainy Wednesday in Lac Du Flambeau — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lac Du Flambeau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lac Du Flambeau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cWwx9ui00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 43 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



