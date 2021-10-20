CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Eureka is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 8 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cWwuFwm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
18
Followers
323
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy