Daily Weather Forecast For Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 45 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.