Granby, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Granby

Granby News Flash
 8 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwsNnK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 20 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 17 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 20 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

