Wilton, ME

Jump on Wilton’s rainy forecast today

Wilton News Alert
 8 days ago

(WILTON, ME) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Wilton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cWwruWA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

