Manchester Weather Forecast
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
