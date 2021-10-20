Daily Weather Forecast For Burney
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Heavy rain then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
