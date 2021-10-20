Weather Forecast For West. Wendover
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
