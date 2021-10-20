Wednesday rain in Scottville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Scottville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scottville:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



