Milbank Weather Forecast
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
